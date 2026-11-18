US Democrats on Wednesday elected Hakeem Jeffries as their leader and nominee for Speaker of the House of Representatives, putting him on course to become the first Black politician to occupy the powerful position.

The 56-year-old New Yorker secured 251 votes in a closed-door, secret ballot, with 11 votes cast against his nomination, according to US media reports.

Jeffries faced no declared challenger, although opposition from some newly elected progressive lawmakers exposed divisions within the Democratic Party over how to exercise its newfound power following a sweeping midterm election victory.

His nomination positions him to preside over a commanding Democratic majority during the final two years of President Donald Trump’s term, as the party prepares to reverse Republican policies and launch investigations into the administration.

However, Jeffries must still secure a formal vote of the full House when the new Congress convenes on January 3. With Democrats holding a large majority, his election is widely expected to be a formality.

Both returning Democrats and incoming lawmakers participated in Wednesday’s leadership election, including progressives who had sought concessions on issues ranging from US military support for Israel to the influence of money in politics.

Jeffries had requested a recorded vote rather than a nomination by acclamation, a process that would have allowed the party to endorse him without a formal ballot.

He argued that every Democrat should have the opportunity to assess his experience, record and vision, citing the precedent set when the party last took control of the House in 2018.

Although the overall voting figures were made public, individual ballots remained secret.

Ahead of the election, Jeffries met with progressive lawmakers to discuss issues including Israel and healthcare. Proposals to lower the Medicare eligibility age and expand healthcare coverage were among the issues considered.

The Democratic leader has also sought to shift attention to his party’s governing agenda following the Republican defeat, amid voter dissatisfaction over the Iran war and rising fuel costs.

“Folks are drowning in this Republican economy, and House Democrats are committed to turning that situation around, beginning on day one,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“We’re going to relentlessly fight for an affordable America.”

Brooklyn roots

Raised in the working-class Crown Heights neighbourhood of Brooklyn, New York, Jeffries trained as a lawyer before entering the New York State Legislature in 2007. He was elected to Congress in 2012.

Known for his measured manner, sharp rhetoric and frequent references to hip-hop artists, he made history in 2022 when Democrats elected him to succeed Nancy Pelosi as their House leader, making him the first Black politician to lead a party in either chamber of Congress.

He also served as one of the House prosecutors during Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020.

As Speaker, Jeffries would preside over one of Washington’s most powerful institutions and become second in the line of presidential succession, behind the vice-president.

However, he faces the challenge of managing a Democratic coalition comprising centrists and an increasingly assertive progressive wing.

The party has promised investigations into Trump and his administration, while lawmakers remain divided over issues including Israel, healthcare and how aggressively to pursue their legislative agenda against a president who retains veto powers.

Jeffries’ nomination comes amid a more competitive leadership contest among Senate Democrats, where veteran party leader Chuck Schumer is facing a challenge from progressive Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Van Hollen has attracted support from prominent left-wing figures, including Bernie Sanders, although he has acknowledged that he is the underdog.

Senate Democrats are expected to elect their leader in early December.

Meanwhile, Republicans chose their congressional leaders last week, elevating Trump ally Jim Jordan in the House and retaining John Thune as Senate leader.

AFP