A Washington-based lobbying firm hired by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Von Batten-Montague-York, has dismissed reports that the United States Congress met with or endorsed the presidential ambition of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Peter Obi.

The firm said the event attended by Obi during his visit to Washington, DC, was a private gathering and did not constitute an official meeting with the US Congress.

The clarification followed reports suggesting that Obi had secured the endorsement of members of the US Congress for his 2027 presidential ambition.

Obi had announced on his X platform that he arrived in Washington, DC, on Monday, November 16, for a series of meetings and engagements with congressional leaders from both the House of Representatives and the Senate, as well as other influential American figures.

He said the discussions focused on Nigeria’s development, security, economic prosperity and the future of the country’s democracy.

However, Von Batten-Montague-York, in a statement posted on its X platform on Tuesday, said neither the Congress nor its relevant foreign affairs committee met with or endorsed Obi.

The firm’s principal, Dr Von Batten, said he was responding to media reports claiming that Obi had received congressional endorsement, particularly after his firm was mentioned in a public commentary.

He said, “Congress did not meet with or endorse Mr. Obi. The event he attended was private, and no one in the video is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee or its Subcommittee on Africa, which oversees U.S. foreign policy toward Africa.

“I know everyone in the video, and no official from the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs appears in it either.”

Batten said he recognised Congressman Marlin Stutzman and Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, who were among the American figures Obi identified as having met during his visit.

He, however, noted that neither lawmaker served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, adding that they served on committees responsible for budget and small business matters.

He said his clarification was not intended to diminish the significance of Obi’s visit but to correct what he described as inaccurate reports.

In his earlier account of the visit, Obi said he held a substantive interview with American television commentator Glenn Beck, during which they discussed Nigeria’s challenges, accountable leadership and the management of the country’s resources.

He also listed Stutzman, Van Duyne, former Congressman Todd Tiahrt, Suzanne Bock Grisham and retired US Army Colonel Albert V. Short among the people he met.

Obi further said he addressed an audience on Capitol Hill, where he highlighted the need for international cooperation and support for Nigeria, particularly in security, national unity, economic development and democratic governance.

He maintained that Nigerians must determine the country’s future through credible elections and the protection of citizens’ rights.