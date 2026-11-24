The Copa America will be staged in the United States for a second successive edition in 2028 just ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics, organizers announced on Tuesday.

CONMEBOL, the South American football confederation, and CONCACAF, the governing body for North America, agreed to conduct the 49th edition of the event at US venues from June 9 to July 9, 2028.

The Los Angeles Olympics are scheduled for July 14-30 but the first pre-Olympic group-stage men’s soccer matches begin on July 10, only hours after the Copa final.

The tournament will feature 16 teams, the 10 nations from South America plus six countries from North America that will qualify through the 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The event was also played in the United States in 2016, the Copa America Centenario, and 2024 ahead of the USA co-hosting the World Cup earlier this year.

“The CONMEBOL Copa America is much more than a tournament: it is part of our identity, our history, and the greatness of South American football,” CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez said.

“In 2028, we will once again bring that passion to the United States, reaffirming our historic partnership with CONCACAF and our shared commitment to continuing to drive the growth of football across the continent.”

The host cities and other details will be announced later.

“We’re pleased to join forces again to bring the CONMEBOL Copa America to our region in 2028,” said CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani.

“We look forward to working alongside CONMEBOL, the host venues, and other key parties to organize a first-class tournament.”