UNN PANS dismisses reports of seven students’ deaths

By Alumona Ukwueze

The Pharmaceutical Association of Nigerian Students (PANS), University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) chapter, has dismissed reports that seven pharmacy students died in a party-related incident at End in Praise Lodge, Hilltop, Nsukka, Enugu State.

The association said there was no confirmed evidence that any pharmacy student was among those who died in the incident, urging the public to stop circulating unverified information.

The clarification was contained in a statement dated November 12, 2026, jointly signed by the association’s President, Comr. Onah Olisaemeka A., and Secretary-General, Comr. Obasi Chibuike V.

PANS said it was reacting to reports circulating on social media alleging that seven pharmacy students lost their lives in the incident.

According to the statement, the association’s president personally visited Faith Foundation Hospital, where the bodies of four victims, comprising two males and two females, were deposited at the mortuary.

He said he also viewed the bodies but did not recognise any of the deceased as pharmacy students.

The president further disclosed that he made enquiries about the victims and other persons affected by the incident, noting that two familiar UNN social media personalities were among those hospitalised.

They were identified as Rumez, known for street vlogging, and Golden, who is popular for dance-related content.

Expressing concern over the anxiety generated by the reports among pharmacy students, their families and the wider university community, the association urged the public to exercise restraint and avoid spreading unverified information.

PANS said it would continue to monitor developments and communicate any verified information relevant to its members as investigations and further enquiries progressed.

The association also sympathised with everyone affected by the incident and prayed for the victims and their families.