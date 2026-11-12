UNN Deaths: Gov Mbah mourns, orders investigation

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has expressed deep grief over the deaths of four students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, who reportedly died during an off-campus sign-out party organised for one of their friends, describing the incident as a heartbreaking loss.



Mbah described the deaths as a grievous loss, not only to the immediate families of the deceased and the university, but also to Enugu State as a whole.

He called for a ban on sign-out parties among undergraduates, noting that the practice had brought too much sorrow to families and tertiary institutions across the country.



This was contained in a press statement issued by the governor’s media aide, Mazi Uche Anichukwu, on Thursday.



“I received with rude shock and deep sense of loss the news of the off-campus sign-out party leading to the death of four students of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and hospitalisation of six others.



“This is a grievous loss not only to the immediate families of the deceased and the university, but also to us as a state. Losing them in their prime and along with their promising future cuts as deeply as a sharp knife. We, therefore share in this grief and pray God to grant their families, friends, and the UNN community the equanimity to bear the heartbreaking loss.



“Our hearts go out to their parents in particular, who sacrificed personal comforts to sponsor their children through the university, but only to face this sad turn of events.



“As a government, we have ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths and will work closely with the university authorities and security agencies to get to the roots of the sad development and forestall a recurrence.



“In the meantime, I have suspended my scheduled town hall meeting with the UNN community on Friday, November 13, 2026, as we join the university in mourning the dead.



“Going forward, we will work with the authorities of tertiary institutions to enforce a full ban on sign-out parties and other excessive celebrations, a trend that has cost more lives and brought more sorrows than joy to families and higher institutions of learning,” the governor stated.



Mbah also called for increased public enlightenment campaigns by relevant agencies and institutions on the consequences of drug use and abuse.



He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased.