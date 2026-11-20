United Nigeria Airlines will commence scheduled flight operations from Jos to Lagos, Kano and Owerri on November 24 and 29, 2026, providing residents of Plateau State with additional air connections to other parts of the country.

The airline said tickets for the new routes were already available for purchase.

The Lagos–Jos–Lagos route will operate four times weekly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while the Jos–Kano–Jos and Jos–Owerri–Jos routes will each operate twice weekly.

Flights between Jos and Kano will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays, while those between Jos and Owerri will run on Wednesdays and Sundays.

However, because the Owerri airport is currently closed, operations on the Jos–Owerri route will commence on Sunday, November 29, five days after the initial launch date.

The development follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Plateau State Government and United Nigeria Airlines on Monday, November 9, at the office of the Commissioner for Transport, Jatau Gyang, in Jos.

Under the agreement, the airline will introduce scheduled services on the Jos–Kano and Jos–Owerri routes, which the state government said were previously not served.

Speaking after the signing, Gyang said the partnership was part of the state government’s broader efforts to position Plateau as a leading destination for investment, tourism, commerce and economic opportunities.

He commended the airline’s management for its confidence in the state’s vision.

According to him, the Jos–Owerri route will ease movement between Plateau and the South-East and South-South regions, thereby supporting trade, investment, tourism and social exchanges.

He said the Jos–Kano connection would further strengthen Plateau’s relationship with the North-West, which he described as home to major commercial and industrial centres offering opportunities for business partnerships and trade.

Responding on behalf of the airline, its Managing Director, Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said the agreement was significant because it would connect the South-East, South-West and North-Central regions.

He described Plateau as a strategic state and assured that the airline would maintain its service standards.

Okonkwo also commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for his vision and strategic direction, while acknowledging Gyang’s efforts in facilitating the agreement.

Passengers can book flights through the airline’s website, mobile application or accredited travel agents.