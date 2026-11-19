…Says varsity used only 1,426.67 hectares in 38 yrs

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has told staff of the University of Abuja that “unionism and activism should not be a licence for reckless advertisement of irresponsible behaviour” as they agitate over the reduction of the institution’s land from 11,824.04 hectares to 4,685 hectares.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Olayinka described the utterances of the union leaders, especially the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU at the university, Professor Sylvanus Ugoh, as unbecoming of people operating in an academic environment.

Olayinka said after existing for 38 years, the university had used a fraction of its land.

“Most importantly, after existing for 38 years, UNIABUJA has only utilized 1,426.67 hectares of land, with 49.56 hectares used for staff quarters. What then is the need for over 11,000 hectares of land when less than 1,500 hectares was utilized in 38 years?” he asked.

He dismissed the claim by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which is seeking a reversal of the reduction, that the Minister forged the 2016 report of the Joint Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and UNIABUJA on Land and Sundry Issues. The committee was set up by the then FCT Minister, Mohamed Musa Bello.

Olayinka called the allegation recklessness and irresponsibility taken too far.

“It is therefore strange that supposed academia will hide under an unknown Joint Action Committee to insult the person of the FCT Minister and accuse him of forging official documents of the government arising from a committee duly set up by his predecessor,” he said.

He added that apart from the 2016 committee, another one was set up on December 17, 2020, following the university management’s visit to the FCT Minister on October 13, 2020.

According to him, part of the recommendations of the December 2020 committee read: “Based on the recommended size of 100Ha for a University Campus stipulated by the National University Commission and considering that the University has held the title of about 11,608.33Ha for over thirty (30) years, a total of about 1,922.66Ha should be left to the University while the remaining part of the land should be designed and detailed by URP (Urban and Regional Planning) Department for compatible land use like Institution and Research Districts.”

The recommendation went on: “This will solve the issues of continuous and unabated village expansion which will save the FCTA the unending trouble of village encroachments and the cost of removing them.”

Olayinka said the issues the university presented to the 2016 committee included the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy for its main and mini campuses and its properties in Kado and Jahi districts. Others were Area Council layout within its campuses, indigenous and illegal settlements within the main campus land, and re-issuance of the title document of the mini campus, which got burnt during the 1994 students uprising.

He said the December 2020 committee, which visited the university and other settlements within the over 11,000 hectares, “found that 805.7 hectares of the land had been occupied by villages while the Nigerian Army Welfare Limited Guarantee Housing Estate occupied 9.91 hectares.”

“Also, about 500 hectares had already been approved for a main sewage treatment plant,” he said.

On the Minister’s powers, Olayinka said: “In exercising his powers under the Land Use Act No. 6 of 1978, Capital. L5, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004, the FCT Minister does not even require any committee report. It is also not the duty of any workers union to be involved in the allocation of land to a university by the government, most importantly, a university owned by the government.

“Government established a university, gave land to it and later saw the need to reduce the land to what it opined can be better managed and utilized by the university, workers unions with primary responsibility of welfare of its members are protesting. What exactly is their business? Were they consulted before the university was established and the land allocated in the first place? Of what effect is land occupied by university to its workers and students?

“The university is owned by the government. The land is owned by the government. The meddlesome interlopers acting under this Joint Action Committee are workers and students employed or admitted by the university. When did it become the responsibility of an employee to fight an employer for choosing to reduce the land occupied by his own establishment?

“Meanwhile, some of these union leaders have their children in private universities in Nigeria. How many of those private universities are built on more than 100 hectares of land?” he asked.

While insisting that the protest was misplaced, he described as funny and strange a situation where university union leaders protest over land issues when other universities in the world are already operating virtually.

“And if the land is so needed by the university, why did it allocate part of it to individuals and corporate organization, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission?” he queried.