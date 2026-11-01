UNILAG VC threatens N1bn suit over alleged financial impropriety report

By Henry Ojelu



The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, has threatened a N1 billion defamation suit against an online publication over a report alleging that university staff received N397 million in irregular payments while N434 million in cash advances remained unretired.



Ogunsola, through the law firm of Bayo Osipitan and Co., described the report as false, misleading and injurious to her reputation.

In a letter dated October 29, 2026, the law firm gave the publication 48 hours to remove the report from its website and social media platforms, publish a retraction and apology, and undertake not to republish the allegations.



The firm said the report wrongly associated their client with alleged financial irregularities and suggested that she presided over and condoned the misappropriation of public funds.



“Our Client categorically denies allegations or insinuations of having been engaged in, authorised, participated in, or knowingly facilitating criminal conduct and/or financial impropriety,” the letter stated.



The firm said Ogunsola supported responsible investigative journalism but objected to unverified allegations presented as established facts.



The proposed suit would seek N500 million in general damages and another N500 million in exemplary damages, alongside a declaration that the publication was defamatory and an injunction against further publication.