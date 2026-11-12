UNIJOS appoints first female Vice-Chancellor

….Professor Patricia Lar succeeds Tanko Ishaya

By Golok Nanmwa

The Governing Council of the University of Jos (UNIJOS) has appointed Professor Patricia Mamko Lar as the institution’s 11th substantive Vice-Chancellor, making her the first woman to occupy the position since the university’s establishment.

Lar succeeds Professor Tanko Ishaya, whose tenure as Vice-Chancellor is coming to an end.

The appointment was announced on Thursday, November 12, 2026, by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the university’s Governing Council, Senator Grace Folashade Bent, during a special meeting of the 15th Governing Council.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by Emmanuel Madugu, Deputy Registrar, Information and Public Relations, on behalf of the Registrar and Secretary to Council.

Presenting the letter of appointment to the incoming Vice-Chancellor, Bent charged her to remain focused in the discharge of her responsibilities.

The statement quoted the Pro-Chancellor as urging Lar to “be focused”.

Her appointment marks a historic milestone for the university, as she becomes its first female Vice-Chancellor and the 11th substantive head of the institution.