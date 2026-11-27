By Chioma Obinna & Juliet Umeh

Stakeholders, yesterday, called for stronger collaboration among government, the media, private sector and communities to address challenges threatening child survival, education and development in Nigeria.

The stakeholders include the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, Lagos State Government and Airtel Nigeria made the call at the 2026 World Children’s Day High-Level Media Symposium themed: ‘Every Child Alive, Thriving and Learning: A Shared Responsibility’ in Lagos.

Speaking at the event organised by UNICEF Nigeria in partnership with the NGE and Diamond Awards for Media Excellence, DAME, President of the NGE, Mr. Eze Anaba, said the responsibility of ensuring that Nigerian children survived, received quality education and realised their potential rested on all stakeholders, not government alone.

Anaba cited a UNICEF report indicating that 18.3 million Nigerian children were out of school, describing the figure as alarming and calling for urgent collective action.

“In a country of over 200 million people, 18 million-plus of that population is on the streets, not going to school. It’s not only alarming; it’s a collective responsibility,” he said.

He challenged media organisations, private sector players, community leaders and parents to examine their contributions towards addressing the problem.

“Have we reminded the government? Community leaders, have they done their part? Has the media done enough? The private sector, has it done enough?” he asked.

Anaba urged stakeholders to develop an action plan with specific commitments, stressing that annual commemorations must translate into measurable improvements in children’s lives.

Earlier, UNICEF Chief of Communication, Advocacy and Partnership, Ms. Lone Hvass, said: “Survival, education and learning are deeply interconnected. A child who is out of school is denied much more than education. He or she is denied opportunities for protection, participation and the possibility of realising their full potential.

“The media does much more than report on children’s issues. Media helps determine which issues receive public attention, which voices are heard, which assumptions are challenged, and which movements are followed through,” Hvass said.

She urged journalists to move beyond episodic coverage and headlines to sustained reporting that connects individual experiences with systemic challenges, provides evidence and exposes gaps in policy implementation.

Sanwo-Olu

Also speaking, Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Claudiana Sanwo-Olu, said children were not merely beneficiaries of government policies but individuals with rights, aspirations, talents and opinions whose voices deserved to be heard in decisions affecting them.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that her office established the Lagos Boy Child Initiative in 2021 to address challenges affecting boys, noting that they required mentorship, emotional support, positive role models and opportunities to develop their talents.

She said the Lagos State Government was committed to strengthening healthcare, improving access to education, protecting vulnerable children and promoting social inclusion.

On child survival, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Mustapha Ibrahim, identified the first 1,000 days of life, from conception to a child’s second birthday, as critical to physical and brain development.

He disclosed that Lagos had between 120,000 and 130,000 zero-dose children, referring to children who had never received routine vaccination.

Similarly, Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Femi Adeniran, said the private sector had both the responsibility and capacity to promote social change through technology, innovation and strategic partnerships.

“As a father, an advocate for education, and a corporate leader, I strongly believe that the economic circumstances of a child’s parents, their geographical location, and their developmental differences or disabilities should not determine their prospects in life,” he said.

Adeniran added that keeping children alive was a fundamental obligation, enabling them to learn was a collective responsibility, while creating conditions for them to thrive should remain a shared ambition.

The symposium brought together government officials, media executives, development partners, civil society organisations, academics, private sector representatives and children to discuss child survival, nutrition, the first 1,000 days of life and the challenge of out-of-school children.

Vanguard News