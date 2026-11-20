…As children demand free education, protection, greater say in policies

By Chioma Obinna

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Lagos State Government have called for stronger protection of children’s rights, warning that their welfare and fundamental rights are increasingly under threat and require concrete government action.

The call was made on Friday during the commemoration of the 2026 World Children’s Day at the UNICEF Lagos Office, with the theme, “My Day. My Rights. My Future.”

UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Lagos, Celine Lafoucriere, said children’s rights were facing growing threats globally, stressing the need for governments and other stakeholders to guarantee every child access to education, healthcare, good nutrition, clean water, sanitation and social protection.

“Children’s rights are under pressure, they’re under threat, they’re being increasingly threatened throughout the world,” she said.

Lafoucriere said UNICEF was working closely with the Lagos State Government to ensure that children’s rights were respected and accessible to all, particularly the most vulnerable.

She emphasised the importance of social protection programmes, noting that the existence of rights did not automatically translate into access to basic necessities.

“Having a right is one thing, but it’s not going to put food on the table,” she said, explaining that social protection interventions could help vulnerable children access education, healthcare and adequate nutrition.

She added that Nigeria’s future depended largely on the attention and investment devoted to children today.

“The child is the future, and the future of Nigeria is today,” Lafoucriere declared.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, said the government remained committed to promoting the welfare, protection and development of every child but acknowledged that it could not achieve the objective without the support of other stakeholders.

He urged parents, schools, communities, development partners and other stakeholders to work together to create an environment where every child felt safe, valued and heard.

“We must translate what we hear today into meaningful action and commitment,” he said.

Ogunlende assured the children that their contributions and concerns raised during the celebration would not end with the event but would inform government policies and practical interventions.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Lagos State Children’s Parliament, Abdulsalam Anjola, called for greater involvement of children in decisions affecting their lives, insisting that their voices must be considered in the formulation of policies concerning them.

He said children were better positioned to communicate their experiences, particularly in cases involving abuse and other challenges.

Anjola also urged the government to increase investment in education and provide opportunities for out-of-school children.

“Education is the weapon that can instigate war,” he said, while calling for effective implementation of education policies to guarantee children access to opportunities to realise their potential.

He expressed optimism that investing in children would contribute to a safer Lagos, a better Nigeria and stronger communities.

A 14-year-old student of Ikeja Senior High School, Ishola Moyinoluwa, also called for greater protection of children’s rights, particularly access to basic and free education.

She said every child deserved the opportunity to be heard, educated and equipped for the future.

Moyinoluwa, whose artwork depicted a young boy dreaming of becoming an astronaut, said children’s aspirations could become reality through parental guidance and government support.

She urged parents to provide educational, moral and social guidance for their children, while calling on the government to establish platforms where young people could express their views on issues affecting their rights and future.

As part of the celebration, 80 children, divided into eight groups, participated in an art project titled, “80 Children, One Future,” through which they presented their visions of the Nigeria they hoped to see.

UNICEF urged adults to listen to children’s concerns and make practical commitments to address the challenges affecting them.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Pharm. Toyin Oke-Osanyintolu, also encouraged children to speak out whenever their rights were threatened.

She urged them to believe in their dreams, declaring, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

Oke-Osanyintolu commended UNICEF for its continued partnership with the Lagos State Government in advancing the welfare and development of children.