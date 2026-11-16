UniAbuja unions, students protest alleged land reallocation by Wike

…Accuse FCT minister of undermining university’s expansion plans

…Warn move could threaten research, student accommodation and infrastructure

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

ABUJA — Academic and non-academic staff, students and alumni of the University of Abuja on Monday took to the streets to protest the alleged reallocation of portions of the institution’s land by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, demanding an immediate reversal of the decision.

The protesters, operating under the Joint Action Committee (JAC), accused the minister of threatening the university’s future, disregarding the rule of law and undermining its capacity to expand academic and research infrastructure.

The demonstration involved members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Students’ Union Government (SUG) and the university’s alumni association.

Carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, the protesters appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and direct Wike to reverse the alleged reallocation.

Chairman of ASUU, University of Abuja branch, Prof. Sylvanus Ugoh, accused the FCT minister of disregarding the rule of law, insisting that the university had been allocated the land in 1988 when it was established.

Ugoh said the land had remained under the university’s ownership despite changes in the FCT administration, questioning why Wike had taken a different position from his predecessors.

He described the development as an attempt to place private interests above public interest, arguing that a public university should not lose land required for its future expansion to accommodate individuals and businesses.

“What the Honourable Minister of the FCT has done is a breach. He has refused to have regard for the rule of law. This land was allocated to the University of Abuja in 1988, when the university was founded, and there have been several FCT Ministers, but none of them has done what he is doing,” he said.

The ASUU chairman maintained that the institution’s land should not be taken away and allocated to private individuals.

“University is a public good. University is a public interest. There is nowhere in the world where you take public interest and sacrifice it for individual interest.

“We say no to the issue of the Honourable Minister taking the land that belongs to the University of Abuja and giving it to his friends and individuals in this nation. We are calling on His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, to call the Minister to order so that he will reverse this trend,” Ugoh said.

Also speaking, NASU Chairperson in the university, Comrade Sadiya Hassan, said any development agenda being pursued by the FCT administration should also accommodate the institution’s expansion needs.

She noted that the university had several projects requiring additional land and should not be deprived of the space originally allocated to it for future development.

Hassan urged Wike to channel his development initiatives towards strengthening public institutions rather than making land available to private companies.

“The development you intend to bring, Mr Wike, is also needed at the university. If you want to promote development, do so for the university and not for private companies. If you cannot help us, kindly leave our land alone,” she said.

Similarly, SSANU Chairman of the university branch, Comrade Nurudeen Yusuf, warned that any attempt to take over the institution’s land could undermine specialised academic programmes and critical research activities.

He explained that the university required adequate space not only for physical expansion but also for specialised research facilities, particularly in disciplines with specific safety and operational requirements.

Yusuf cited the Department of Nuclear Engineering, explaining that research activities in the field required designated buffer zones, which informed the provision of additional land for the institution.

He also identified Aeronautical Engineering as another programme requiring sufficient space for teaching, research and related activities.

“At the University of Abuja, we have a Department of Nuclear Engineering. For research in nuclear engineering to be conducted, buffer zones are required. That is why those lands were provided. We also have a Department of Aeronautical Engineering, which requires adequate space for its activities,” he said.

The National Publicity Secretary of the University of Abuja Alumni Association, Dr Rauf Olaiya Sarafadeen-Kunle, expressed concern over the possible implications of the alleged reallocation for the safety and security of the university community.

He cautioned against allowing private commercial interests to override the institution’s development priorities and urged the FCT minister to respect the university’s land.

The students also joined the protest, warning that further reduction in the institution’s available land could worsen its existing infrastructural challenges.

President of the Students’ Union Government, Eyamu Oghenenyerovwo Peculiar, appealed to the Federal Government to prioritise the university’s pressing needs, particularly accommodation and basic facilities, rather than support developments that could constrain its expansion.

She said the university currently had more than 55,000 students, with new faculties and departments being established, but continued to grapple with inadequate hostel accommodation and other infrastructural deficits.

According to her, the shortage of on-campus accommodation has forced many students to seek housing outside the university, where rising rental costs have made affordable accommodation increasingly difficult to secure.

The student leader warned that depriving the institution of land needed for expansion could further compound the challenges confronting students and undermine efforts to provide a conducive learning environment.

The protesters insisted that the university’s land was critical to its long-term academic, infrastructural and research ambitions, urging the Federal Government to intervene and address the dispute.