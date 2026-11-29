By Dickson Omobola

Plateau State government, Sunday, said it is seeking to strengthen trade and tourism links with the South-East and South-South regions through new air routes connecting Jos with Owerri.

Commissioner for Transport, Plateau State, Jatau Gyang, said government was interested in making it easier for people from different parts of the country living in Jos to travel to their home states, while attracting more visitors to Plateau for tourism and business.

Gyang, who spoke to newsmen during the inaugural Jos-Owerri flight, said the partnership with United Nigeria Airlines, UNA, was driven by Owerri’s strategic location and accessibility to other states in the South-East and South-South.

UNA flight took off from Yakubu Gowon International Airport, Plateau, at 9:38 am and landed at Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri, at 10:30 am.

Upon landing, he said: “The governor, passionate about reintegrating, integrating and connecting the people, approved this flight for Jos to Owerri and Jos to Kano for our people to have a feel of the different parts of the country.

“Our choice of Owerri is simple: Owerri is so central to the South-South and South-East. It is in the South-East, but at the same time, it is central to states in the South-South as well as other states in the South-East. People from Calabar, Port Harcourt and Benin can easily drive into Owerri in less than an hour, or at most two hours, to join a direct flight to Jos.

“This will cut the cost of connecting flights, where people have to travel from Jos to Abuja or Lagos before flying to Port Harcourt, Benin or any other state. So, it is a milestone we have attained.”

Also speaking, Chief Commercial Officer of UNA, Adedayo Olawuyi, said the route was introduced in response to a request from the Plateau State government to establish air links between Jos and other parts of the country.

Olawuyi said the airline had already recorded encouraging advance bookings, adding that the route would reduce travel time for residents of Jos and surrounding areas who previously travelled by road to the South-East.

He said: “It is a very important route for us, as we have already seen. You know that people from the South-Eastern part of the country travel and live in different parts of the country. There are a lot of them who are already resident in Jos today, and this is an opportunity for them to be able to turn a 12 hours road journey into a one hour flight.

“There’s also an opportunity for trade. Jos is a food basket of the country. There are farmers there who have strawberries and Irish potatoes. This is an opportunity for them to be able to bring their produce down to the South-Eastern part of the country.

“This is a passenger and cargo flight. We will be taking passengers a lot more because it’s a smaller aircraft, but as we see the traffic and trade building up, we will definitely see how we can increase the capacity of the aircraft to be able to take on cargo as well.”

Meanwhile, Director of Administration and Finance, Imo State Ministry of Transport, Ben Uwakwe, described the new route as a positive development, saying it would strengthen economic and tourism ties between the two states.

He said: “It is a very positive development. Government and people of Imo State are very happy about this. It is a bridge that will connect Plateau and Imo. Imo is known for tourism; Plateau is also known for tourism. We have our people there who do not come home often because of the trauma on the road, and we have businessmen here who find it difficult to move their goods up to the Plateau. With this, it shall be convenient. We are happy about it.”

For his part, Ndi Igbo IV of Jos, High Chief Johnson Nwosu Oche, said: “It’s a welcome development and we are so glad because it is the first of its kind. I have lived almost 50 years in Jos. I have not had a flight from Jos to the East. Most times, Igbo in Jos and environs travelling by air to the East have to travel down to Abuja, which is about five hours to the airport, then fly to Owerri or Port Harcourt.

“I have done that several times, but having a flight directly from Jos to Owerri is a welcome development because Owerri is a gateway to other Eastern states and also the South-South.

“You also know that an average Igbo man has a lot of investments wherever he is and also comes down home. That’s why even in Igbo land we say once you are successful, you bring your investment down home.”