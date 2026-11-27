By Enitan Abdultawab

The United Nations has warned of worsening hunger across 16 regions of the world over the next six months, identifying northern Nigeria, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia and Yemen as areas facing the highest risk of acute food insecurity.

The warning was contained in a joint report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), which attributed the growing food crisis to armed conflicts, climate extremes, economic shocks and declining humanitarian assistance.

The report, released on Friday, covers the period from December 2026 to May 2027 and cautioned that conditions could deteriorate further in several African countries as conflict and extreme weather events continue to disrupt livelihoods and food production.

It identified Sudan and South Sudan as countries where famine remains a plausible risk, particularly in parts of North Darfur.

The agencies also expressed concern over rising political violence, noting that incidents had increased by more than 15 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The development, according to the report, has triggered significant displacement in recent months, particularly in South Sudan and Yemen, further worsening the humanitarian situation.

It also highlighted a sharp decline in humanitarian funding to the five countries facing the highest levels of concern.

According to the agencies, humanitarian assistance to the countries fell by nearly two-thirds between 2022 and 2025, dropping from $5.1bn to $2bn.

“While conflict, economic shocks, climate extremes and access constraints have remained the primary drivers of these crises, declining humanitarian resources have reduced the capacity to sustain gains and mitigate worsening conditions,” the report stated.

The agencies warned that previous humanitarian interventions had helped prevent famine in affected areas, but the improvements were often temporary, with severe food insecurity returning within a few years.

Other areas classified as facing very high concern include Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Palestine and Haiti.

The report noted that gang violence in Haiti had displaced about 1.5 million people and disrupted humanitarian access, while the Democratic Republic of Congo continues to grapple with an Ebola outbreak.

Chad, Uganda, Southern Africa and the Central American Dry Corridor were also added to the list of hunger hotspots.

The agencies warned that the impact of El Niño could worsen food production in several of these regions, particularly through irregular rainfall, drought and flooding.

They estimated that about 49 million additional people could be pushed into acute food insecurity by the end of 2027 as a result of the particularly intense El Niño conditions expected to persist into next spring.

“El Niño-related rainfall deficits and elevated temperatures have already contributed to crop losses in the Central American Dry Corridor and Eastern Africa, while also threatening the upcoming agricultural season in Southern Africa,” the report said.

It further warned that heavy rainfall and localised flooding could worsen conditions for displaced households in Gaza by damaging shelters and disrupting essential services.

The FAO and WFP called for urgent humanitarian interventions, including the provision of adapted seeds, improved protection for livestock and water supplies, as well as timely assistance to vulnerable communities.

However, they disclosed that a joint plan to address the crisis was facing a funding shortfall of $125m.

“Targeted humanitarian action is urgently needed to save lives and livelihoods across all hunger hotspots,” the report stated, adding that immediate intervention was critical in areas facing the highest risk to prevent starvation and loss of life.