By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian airline, Umza Air, Monday, warned against the adoption of multiple aircraft types by domestic carriers, saying the practice could increase operating costs and undermine the financial sustainability of airlines.

Head of Commercial, Umza Aviation Services Limited, Awotunde Adedeji, said operating different aircraft types required separate categories of pilots, engineers and technical personnel, making fleet management more capital-intensive.

Adedeji said this during a visit to the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents, LAAC, in Lagos.

He said the airline was working towards harmonising its fleet, despite operating different aircraft types, adding that it intended to retain its focus on Airbus aircraft.

His words: “I have worked directly with decision-makers when it comes to this (aircraft type). I see the challenges they go through when they want to switch aircraft types. Captains must be different. Engineers must be different. Everything about the aircraft must be different, which is extremely more expensive than what we have.

“Now, what we are doing in-house with Umza is that we are trying to see how we can blend all the aircraft fleets that we have. Even though we are doing this Bombardier, basically, we are still going to be restricting ourselves to Airbus at the moment. We are not even looking at any other.

“Just to conserve costs or make it cost-effective enough for us to operate. I know our advice is to stick to one. But even if you’re not sticking to one, two, I think two would be the minimum. But putting three types of aircraft or four types of aircraft where you cannot have one engineer work on all of them, I think it is more capital-intensive.

“With the way the industry is consuming funds, we cannot be doing that. I think it might not be cost-beneficial. It depends on research. Everybody can do their own research and still find out how best to handle the services. On leases, we have seen the challenges that have been in the aviation industry over time when it comes to wet leases or dry leases. Nigerians have had a couple of issues with international markets when it comes to all these leases.”

Meanwhile, Adedeji said the airline had adopted a standby aircraft strategy to tackle flight disruptions, urging Nigerians to fly with Umza without fear.

He said: “We have four operational aircraft, but of these four, only three are operating at full capacity. We have kept one to operate at a lower capacity in case there’s any disruption to the fleet.”