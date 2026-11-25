By Chioma Okoye

The Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Osborn Umahi, has denied allegations that he recruited and armed 350 men to intimidate opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The allegation was raised by the a coalition that said its preliminary investigation indicated that at least 350 armed personnel had been equipped and deployed by the council chairman.

the Coalition said the group was formed last Friday and initially appeared to be a neighbourhood watch outfit or a reconstituted Ebubeagu security group.

However, in a statement, Umahi’s media directorate denied the allegation, insisting that the chairman had neither recruited nor armed anyone for electoral purposes.

It described the allegation as an attempt to damage his reputation, adding that Umahi was opposed to the use of violence as a means of securing electoral victory.

The directorate said the chairman would campaign across Ebonyi State to mobilise support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It added that Umahi remained committed to free and fair elections and opposed intimidation, harassment and violence in the political process.