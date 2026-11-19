Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged the people of the South-East to vote massively for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, saying such support would give the region greater confidence in negotiating for its interests at the national level.

Umahi made the appeal on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Awka, Anambra State, where he argued that the Tinubu administration had significantly benefited the region, particularly in infrastructure development.

According to the minister, the South-East could no longer afford to remain on the sidelines of national affairs, adding that a massive vote for Tinubu would strengthen the region’s position at the national negotiation table.

“We cannot accept to be by the sideline. This president, this man of audacity, this man with rare courage, President Bola Tinubu, has integrated the people of the South-East. This president has cleansed our tears,” he said.

“Before now, we were not remembered. Before now, positions would be shared, and nothing tangible would come to the South-East.

“We need to vote massively for President Tinubu so that we can approach the negotiation table with boldness.”

Umahi maintained that the region was now benefiting from significant federal infrastructure investments, citing several ongoing and proposed road projects in Anambra State.

“Ndi Anambra State, let me tell you that the chunk of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s infrastructure projects resides here in Anambra State,” he said.

He cited the 108-kilometre Enugu-Onitsha highway project, saying 100 kilometres of the road was being constructed with concrete pavement.

According to him, 70 per cent of the concrete pavement section has been completed at a cost of N150 billion, while the remaining section, being constructed with asphalt, is valued at N202 billion.

He said the entire project was more than 85 per cent completed.

The minister also listed the 35-kilometre bypass of the Second Niger Bridge, valued at N175 billion, which he said included several bridges in Anambra.

Umahi further said Tinubu intervened when the First Niger Bridge developed problems, ensuring that the repairs were completed within two weeks.

He also identified the proposed 76-kilometre Upper-Nnewi dualisation project as another federal infrastructure intervention approved for the state, adding that procurement was ongoing.

Meanwhile, the APC had on October 13 rejigged its presidential campaign council, bringing in Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), alongside several other politicians from opposition parties.