Umahi gives directors three weeks to make highways motorable

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

By John Alechenu

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has given Zonal Directors of the ministry three weeks to make major federal highways motorable ahead of the festive season.



Umahi gave the directive at a meeting with Coordinating Directors of Highways Construction and Rehabilitation, Bridges and Design, and Zonal Directors in Abuja.



A statement issued on Saturday by the ministry’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, quoted the minister as saying that making roads motorable must take priority over permanent construction.



“Nigerians are about to travel for the festive season. Roads cannot remain impassable while contractors chase long-term targets,” the statement said.



Umahi warned that contractors would no longer be allowed to concentrate on permanent construction while other sections of the same roads remained inaccessible.



He directed the Zonal Directors to return to project sites immediately and ensure that failed sections were repaired through pothole filling, application of sharp sand, stone base, cement stabilisation, binder and wearing courses, depending on the condition of the roads.



Among the roads listed for urgent attention were Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto, Mararaba-Keffi, Abuja-Lokoja, Kano-Katsina, Keffi-Makurdi, Makurdi-Enugu, East-West Road, Benin Bypass, Benin-Warri, Benin-Asaba, Warri-Oleh, Kano-Shuwarin and Bauchi-Gombe.



Others in the South-East included Enugu-Port Harcourt, Enugu-Aba, Abakaliki-Enugu, Abakaliki-Gojia and Aba-Port Harcourt.

The minister directed contractors handling the projects to cooperate with ministry officials and carry out the remedial works, warning that any contractor whose activities compromised road users’ safety would be reported for appropriate action.

He also ordered Zonal Directors to personally inspect projects and submit detailed reports on road conditions, work done, challenges, contractors’ commitments and required interventions.



For effective monitoring, he directed the establishment of a dedicated WhatsApp platform through which reports would be submitted, indicating responsible officers, project locations, contractors, challenges and recommendations.

Umahi announced that he would begin visiting the zones from Monday to assess compliance and evaluate the performance of directors and supervising officers.