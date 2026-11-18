The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI) agency has warned foreign nationals applying for British visas to watch out for four warning signs that could indicate fraud.

The agency issued the advisory in a post on its X handle on Wednesday, urging applicants to protect themselves against visa scams and fraudulent agents.

“4 RED FLAGS to watch out for when applying for a UK visa. Protect yourself from visa fraud by learning these crucial warning signs in our infographic,” UKVI said.

The warning signs include individuals who guarantee applicants UK visas or jobs, offer appointments or visa services that cannot be verified through official channels, make unsolicited contact to demand money or personal information, and pressure applicants to act immediately or keep transactions secret.

According to the agency, scammers operate through phone calls, websites, emails and social media platforms, while some also approach unsuspecting applicants outside visa application centres.

It said fraudsters often impersonate Home Office officials or representatives of visa application centres, offering to secure jobs, arrange appointments or process visa applications.

Some also claim that there is a problem with an applicant’s visa and demand urgent payment to prevent its cancellation or possible deportation.

UKVI warned that fraudsters could use official-sounding language and forged documents, including seemingly genuine job offer letters, to convince applicants to part with their money.

The agency also cautioned against agents who promise to fast-track visa applications in exchange for payments into personal bank accounts.

“Visa officers will never ask you for money in person, by email or phone,” the guidance stated.

It added that applicants seeking UK visas or permission to travel would never be asked to pay visa fees through email, at a visa application centre or into a personal bank account.

The agency advised applicants to book appointments through the official UK government website or its authorised commercial partner.

It further warned that submitting forged documents could result in visa refusal and a 10-year ban on future UK visa applications.

UKVI urged applicants who suspect fraud not to disclose personal information, surrender their passports or send money, gift cards or vouchers to suspected scammers.

It advised victims and individuals who suspect fraud in the UK to report the incidents to Report Fraud, while those outside the country should contact their local authorities.

Visa fraud remains a concern for international travellers, with applicants sometimes losing money to fraudulent agents and unauthorised service providers.