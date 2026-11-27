UK Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, has vowed to scrap the United Kingdom’s Graduate visa route if his party wins power, a move that could affect thousands of Nigerians who use the scheme to remain in the country after completing their studies.

Farage announced the proposal in a post on X on Thursday, arguing that the route allows foreign graduates to stay in the UK for two years after completing their degrees, competing with British workers for entry level jobs or potentially claiming asylum.

Figures published by the UK Home Office on November 26 showed that 20,478 Nigerian nationals received grants under the Graduate route in the year to September 2026, making Nigerians the third largest group of beneficiaries.

Indian nationals topped the list with 66,552 grants, followed by Pakistanis with 24,768. The three nationalities accounted for about 69 per cent of all grants recorded during the period.

The Graduate route allows international students who have completed eligible courses at UK universities to remain in the country and work or look for employment without needing an immediate job offer or sponsorship.

Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf, has described the scheme as “a scam on the British people” and proposed replacing it with a 30 day period for graduates to secure a qualifying job that meets an economic value test.

The party said about 800,000 Graduate visas, including those issued to dependants, had been granted since the route was introduced in July 2021.

Yusuf also cited Home Office figures showing that 5,130 asylum claims were made by people who had previously held Graduate visas in the year to June 2026, twice the number recorded in the preceding year.

The pledge comes as the Labour government is already preparing to reduce the standard duration of the Graduate visa from two years to 18 months from January 1, 2027. The change will not apply to graduates from institutions that meet certain compliance and labour market outcome standards.

However, Reform UK has yet to clarify how its proposed abolition would affect people who already hold Graduate visas or international students currently studying in the country.

The latest Home Office figures also showed a decline in the number of Nigerian students receiving sponsored study visas. Grants to Nigerian nationals fell by 34 per cent to 19,734 in the year to September 2026, representing about six per cent of the total.