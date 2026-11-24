(FILES) Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales leave after the ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3, 2025, the first day of a three day state visit by the German President. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, police said on November 24, 2026, after a reported break-in at the rural country retreat of UK royals Prince William and his wife Catherine. (Photo by Kin Cheung / POOL / AFP)

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary, police said on Tuesday, after a reported break-in at the countryside retreat of UK royals Prince William and his wife Catherine, who were not in residence at the time.

Police dogs, drones and a helicopter were deployed to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, after the local force received a call just before 6:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Monday of “suspicious activity”, Norfolk police said in a statement sent to AFP.

Anmer Hall where William, Kate and their three children occasionally live — especially during the school holidays — was broken into, according to UK media.

The 10-bedroom red-brick Georgian manor was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II after their marriage.

The men “were arrested on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass”, police said.

The sprawling Sandringham estate is owned by William’s father King Charles III.

Police said the property “was unoccupied” at the time and the men remained in custody.

William and Kate mainly live at their home on the Windsor estate, just west of London.

Kensington Palace, which handles the affairs of William, the heir to the throne, told AFP they would not comment on security matters.

Charles’s disgraced brother, the former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, moved to Sandringham earlier this year and lives about a mile from Anmer Hall.

The king ousted Andrew from his home of two decades in Windsor and stripped him of his royal titles amid the fallout from his brother’s alleged dealings with the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

– Chat with the queen –

It is not the first time a royal residence has been broken into, despite the tight security surrounding the royal family.

In 2024, several intruders were caught on the Windsor estate after they broke into a farm building and tried to steal a pick-up truck and a quad bike.

Around Christmas 2021, a 21-year-old man with mental health issues was arrested after being caught near the queen’s apartments armed with a loaded crossbow.

He admitted in court to trying to kill Elizabeth and was handed a nine-year sentence, to be served initially in the high-security Broadmoor psychiatric hospital.

The most famous incident was in July 1982, when a man named Michael Fagan sneaked into Buckingham Palace and made his way to Queen Elizabeth II’s bedroom.

He sat on her four-poster bed and had a 10-minute chat with her before being taken away by security. He was initially charged but the accusations were later dropped.

News of Monday’s break-in came just as William made his first visit to Downing Street for talks with Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The two men discussed their “shared commitment to tackling the earth’s greatest challenges,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“They turned to homelessness and their shared desire to find sustainable options for prevention, followed by defence and security issues and the Commonwealth,” the spokesperson added.

The meeting was seen as another step towards the heir to the throne’s future role as monarch.