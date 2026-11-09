UK moves to end early GCSE teaching in Year 7–9 shake-up

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The UK government plans to stop secondary schools from routinely teaching the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) content before Year 10, as part of a curriculum overhaul aimed at making the first three years of secondary school more engaging.

According to BBC News, the Department for Education (DfE) says it wants to restore Key Stage 3 (Years 7 to 9) as a distinct phase, giving pupils more time to build their knowledge and explore a broader range of subjects before beginning GCSE courses.

The plan follows concerns that early exam preparation is narrowing what pupils learn. A survey cited by the government found that more than half of teachers said GCSE courses were dominating the first three years of secondary school, even though GCSE content is intended to begin in Year 10.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said some pupils were being rushed towards exams before they had grasped the fundamentals. She said the government would protect time in Years 7 to 9 for deeper learning and a wider curriculum.

The proposed changes would also make room for subjects including drama, physical education, music and modern foreign languages, alongside technical and digital skills. The DfE says the curriculum will place greater emphasis on confident speaking, reading and numeracy.

The government says persistent absence nearly doubles between Year 7 and Year 9, reaching one in four pupils. It hopes a more engaging curriculum will help address disengagement and improve attendance and outcomes.

Schools would still be able to stretch pupils who are ready to progress further, while avoiding routinely narrowing subject choices or requiring large groups to start GCSE specifications early.

The full curriculum is expected to be published later this year as the announcement concerns England’s education system.