The United Kingdom government has outlined two conditions under which travellers can bring goods into the country without paying customs duty or tax, warning that items outside the permitted categories or allowance limits could attract charges.

According to the UK government’s customs guidelines, travellers can bring goods into the country tax-free under two conditions.

First condition is personal use. Goods must be intended for the traveller’s own use rather than for commercial purposes or resale.

Second condition is gifts. Travellers can also bring goods intended as presents for other people without paying customs duty, provided they remain within the applicable personal allowance.

The rules apply to foreign visitors and British residents returning from overseas, regardless of whether the items were purchased from regular shops or duty-free outlets at airports.

However, the exemptions are subject to personal allowance limits, which determine the quantity and value of goods travellers can bring into the country without incurring additional charges.

The applicable allowance depends on where a traveller is arriving from and whether the destination is Great Britain, comprising England, Scotland and Wales, or Northern Ireland.

The government also warned that goods intended for business or resale do not qualify for personal allowances. Such items must be declared to customs regardless of their value or quantity.

Travellers are also required to declare goods that exceed their personal allowances or fall under banned and restricted categories before crossing the border.

Declarations can be made online up to five days, or 120 hours, before arrival in the UK.

The authorities warned that failure to comply with customs regulations could result in the seizure of goods and, in some cases, the vehicle used to transport them. Offenders may also face financial penalties or prosecution.