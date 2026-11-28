A 44-year-old Nigerian man, John Onyejiaka, has been jailed for 23 months in the United Kingdom for strangling and assaulting his wife during a domestic dispute.

Onyejiaka, who pleaded guilty to strangulation, was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court and handed an eight-year restraining order barring him from approaching or contacting the victim.

He is also expected to be deported to Nigeria after serving his sentence, following the expiration of his UK visa in November last year.

According to The Sentinel, prosecutor Emily Andrew told the court that Onyejiaka and his wife moved from Nigeria to the UK in 2024 and had experienced difficulties in their marriage.

The court heard that the couple argued on January 9, after which the woman left their home in Norton, Staffordshire, to stay with a friend. When she returned two days later, Onyejiaka asked her to go into their bedroom.

Andrew said the woman agreed, but her response angered Onyejiaka, who then attacked her.

“He stood in front of her and towered over her with a clenched fist. She screamed. He grabbed her jumper. He hit her to the face and head. He shouted, ‘I am going to kill you’, while hitting her,” the prosecutor told the court.

The prosecutor further said the victim fell to the floor and attempted to crawl out of the room, but Onyejiaka stopped her.

In a victim impact statement, she said the attack had left her with flashbacks and made her more anxious.

“It has had a lasting impact on me. I am doing my best to move forward but it has affected how I feel on a day-to-day basis,” she said.

Defence counsel Elizabeth Power told the court that Onyejiaka was remorseful and had worked as a carer, warehouse employee and, most recently, a delivery driver for DPD.

She said he had received a 60-day notice to leave the UK on December 10 last year and wanted to return to Nigeria, where his mother and siblings live.

Sentencing him, Recorder Jeremy Robson described the incident as a sustained attack on a woman who was effectively trapped.

“You struck her multiple times. She tried to get out through a window. You stopped her, banged her head against a wall and squeezed her around the neck,” he said.

The judge added that Onyejiaka had prevented his wife from leaving the room and seeking assistance, deliberately taking her to an isolated place.

He also noted that Onyejiaka’s visa had expired in November last year and that the defendant accepted he would be deported to Nigeria following the proceedings.