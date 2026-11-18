Photo Credit: Westmidlands Police

A Nigerian church leader based in the United Kingdom, Brein Ayeni, has been sentenced to 11 years and nine months in prison for repeatedly raping a woman and subjecting her to coercive and controlling behaviour.

West Midlands Police disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying Ayeni, 43, was convicted of three counts of rape and one count of coercive or controlling behaviour following a trial.

The offences were committed from June 2025, while Ayeni was head of Christworld Nation Church in Coventry, where he was regarded as a trusted figure in the community.

The police said he recorded some of the attacks on his mobile phone and threatened to circulate the videos if the victim reported him, claiming they would show that the encounters were consensual.

According to the statement, Ayeni also made derogatory remarks about the woman’s previous lifestyle and exhibited controlling behaviour after gaining her trust.

The victim reported the abuse to the police in March 2026, prompting an investigation by specialist officers from the force’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team.

Ayeni, who lived on Hurst Road, Coventry, was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Tuesday, November 10.

In her victim impact statement, the woman said Ayeni’s position in the church had made her trust him, adding that the abuse had severely affected her mental and emotional well-being.

“The title he held made me trust him, and that trust has been deeply damaged. The impact on my mental and emotional health is that I do not feel like the same person I was before all of this happened,” she said.

She also described how the experience had affected her ability to trust others and maintain close relationships.

“I struggle to trust people and allow them to get close to me because I am frightened of being taken advantage of again,” she said.

The victim said reporting the abuse had required considerable courage because of the fear of being judged or disbelieved.

Detective Sergeant Evie Griffiths, of the police force’s public protection unit, described the offences as horrific, noting that they had left the victim with lasting trauma.

“These were horrific crimes which have understandably had a lasting impact. It is through her bravery in telling us what happened we were able to arrest Ayeni and stop him committing any further offences,” Griffiths said.

She added that Ayeni had abused the trust placed in him to commit the offences and had been appropriately sentenced.

The police also encouraged victims of rape and other sexual offences to seek support, whether or not they were ready to make a formal report.