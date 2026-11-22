A 200-level Education and Physics student at the University of Ibadan, Bello Oluwapelumi Ayomide, is set to attempt a 168-hour Guinness World Record teaching marathon, during which he plans to teach Physics continuously for seven days.

The attempt, scheduled to hold from November 27 to December 4, 2026, will take place at the New Faculty Lecture Theatre, Faculty of Science, University of Ibadan.

Ayomide, popularly known as Tutor Bello, said the attempt, initially planned for the previous semester vacation, was postponed because of the university’s academic calendar.

Tutor Bello, who spoke in an interview aherad of the attempt at the University of Ibadan, explained that the short interval between his last examination and the commencement of the new semester made it difficult to organise the exercise as planned.

He said preparations had since resumed, with different teams established to coordinate the event, including welfare, attendance, meals and media units.

Ayomide also disclosed plans to hold a publicity rally within the University of Ibadan on Monday, November 23, at 4pm to create more awareness about the proposed marathon and encourage students to support the initiative.

Expressing confidence that the attempt would hold as scheduled, the student said considerable resources and efforts had already gone into the preparations.

“We cannot invest this much money and effort into the preparations without seeing the event through,” he said.

He explained that the approval of his application had a one-year validity period, making the forthcoming attempt particularly important, as his academic commitments might make it difficult to pursue the record the following year.

The proposed 168-hour marathon will focus on Mechanics, a component of Physics 101, a course taken by first-year students.

Ayomide said the choice of subject was deliberate, as he hoped to make a course many students find difficult to understand through sustained and detailed teaching.

He explained that the exercise was not solely intended to secure a Guinness World Record but also to create an educational resource that students could continue to access long after the event.

“The record itself isn’t even just for recognition,” he said, explaining that the planned online livestream would enable students to revisit the lessons whenever they needed them.

He added that recordings of the sessions could serve as learning materials for successive generations of first-year students who might encounter difficulties with the course.

On the requirements for the attempt, Ayomide said he had received guidelines from Guinness World Records detailing the conditions for the exercise, including stipulated rest periods, continuous video recording and the presence of witnesses.

According to him, the guidelines permit five minutes of rest for every hour of teaching, with the accumulated time allowing longer teaching sessions followed by corresponding breaks.

He explained that the recording would continue during breaks, while a timekeeping device would also be captured on camera to document the duration of the attempt.

The evidence would subsequently be submitted through the Guinness World Records evidence portal for assessment.

Meanwhile, Ayomide said he was still seeking financial support and sponsorship to strengthen the organisation of the marathon, appealing to individuals, organisations and corporate bodies interested in supporting education and youth development to partner with him.

Beyond the record attempt, Ayomide said he hoped to draw attention to the challenges students face in accessing quality education in Nigeria, particularly when they lack adequate learning support and educational resources.

He said he intended to use the publicity surrounding the exercise to promote technology-driven learning through platforms such as Belloxdydx and LockInPoint, which provide students with learning materials, past questions and other educational resources.

According to him, the attention generated by the attempt could also help him establish partnerships, attract support and expand access to affordable learning materials, particularly for students who cannot afford private tutoring.

“The record is not the destination; it is a platform to amplify my impact in education,” he said.

“With God, it is very possible, and for me, it is very achievable. The only major thing on the way is just finances,” he said.

The proposed attempt is expected to combine an endurance challenge with an educational initiative aimed at making learning resources more accessible to students.