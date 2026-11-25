Nigeria Police

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Obidient Movement has condemned the November 23 attack on the campaign team of former Deputy President of the Senate and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Delta Central Senatorial candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, which reportedly left four persons dead and several others injured.

The movement expressed concern over the security situation in the state, accusing the Nigeria Police Force of failing to prevent attacks on political supporters and calling for an independent investigation into the conduct of officers deployed to the campaign ground.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by its Director of Media and Communications, Onyeka Dike, the movement urged Nigerians to take their personal security seriously while calling on security agencies to ensure the protection of citizens irrespective of their political affiliations.

It alleged that the police had failed to adequately protect opposition supporters during attacks in Delta State and accused some officers of showing bias in their handling of politically related incidents.

The movement said it was particularly concerned that armed attackers reportedly operated at the campaign venue despite the presence of several truckloads of police personnel.

The statement read, “The Obidient Movement strongly condemns the murderous attack on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and members of his NDC campaign team in Uduere, Ughelli North, Delta State, by APC thugs on November 23, 2026, which left several people dead and others seriously injured, including outspoken activist, Comrade Efemena Umukoro (Akima) and Senator Omo-Agege’s aide, Comrade Moses Anuaghe.”

The movement alleged that the attacks on NDC supporters in Delta State had continued despite the presence of security personnel.

“We are particularly outraged by the conduct of the Nigeria Police Force during yesterday’s attack. Six truckloads of policemen were reportedly at the campaign ground, yet they failed to stop armed men from attacking and killing innocent Nigerians. What exactly were they deployed there to do?” it queried.

It also cited Omo-Agege’s reported suspicion that the policemen deployed to the venue were not there to protect him but to supervise an attempt on his life.

The movement further alleged that the same security personnel had previously taken a different approach when NDC supporters confronted an attacker during an earlier incident.

It also cited allegations by the Omo-Agege campaign organisation identifying Ughelli North Local Government Chairman, Jaro Egbo, as the leader of the attackers, and called for an investigation into the allegation.

The movement claimed that political violence in the state was not an isolated development, recalling an earlier incident in which an AK-47 rifle was reportedly recovered from a suspected political thug.

It questioned the handling of the earlier incident and called for accountability where offences had been established.

The statement also criticised a remark it attributed to President Bola Tinubu that “all is fair in politics”, arguing that political leaders should avoid statements capable of encouraging hostility among supporters.

Calling on the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, to intervene, the movement demanded the immediate investigation of individuals implicated in the Ughelli attack, including Egbo.

It also requested an independent investigation into the deployment of the six truckloads of police personnel to the campaign venue, including the identities of their commanders and the instructions they received.

The movement said the investigation should establish whether the officers discharged their responsibilities appropriately and whether any lapses contributed to the reported casualties.

It further urged the police to guarantee the safety of political gatherings and ensure that those found culpable in attacks were brought to justice.

The statement added that Nigerians should take reasonable and lawful steps to protect themselves while insisting that the responsibility for maintaining public safety remained with security agencies.

It warned against using political affiliation as a basis for denying citizens their democratic rights, saying no political party or government should tolerate violence against people for supporting opposition candidates.

The movement called on the police leadership to demonstrate impartiality in addressing politically motivated violence and ensure that all allegations arising from the Ughelli incident received an independent and transparent investigation.