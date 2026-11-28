UEFA has opened disciplinary investigations into violent incidents involving supporters of Marseille and Besiktas during their respective Europa League fixtures on Thursday.

The European football governing body announced the probes on Friday, following clashes between Marseille and Levski Sofia supporters in France and a confrontation between Besiktas fans and police in Georgia.

In Marseille, several hundred home supporters confronted visiting Levski Sofia fans, leaving five Bulgarian supporters hospitalised.

French magistrates have also launched an investigation into alleged intentional violence involving some Marseille supporters.

Authorities are equally examining allegations of incitement to hatred following claims of Nazi salutes and provocations by Bulgarian fans.

Meanwhile, Besiktas’ encounter with Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Batumi, Georgia, was temporarily halted after clashes broke out between supporters and police.

The incident followed the display of a pro-Palestinian banner bearing the inscription, “Revolt against the occupation, freedom for Palestine”, alongside Palestinian flags and chants against Israel.

UEFA said the incidents contradicted its commitment to ensuring that football matches are played in an atmosphere of peace, mutual respect and sporting fairness.

“The events witnessed at the above-mentioned matches run counter… to UEFA’s objective, enshrined in its Statutes, of ensuring that football matches are played in a spirit of peace, mutual respect and sporting fairness,” the governing body said.

It added that it had appointed Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors to investigate the incidents.

The Besiktas fixture was moved from Istanbul to Georgia after Turkish authorities informed UEFA that the match could not be hosted in Turkey for safety and security reasons.

The relocation came amid worsening diplomatic relations between Turkey and Israel following the outbreak of the Gaza war.