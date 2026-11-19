By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS)/Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH) Chapter, has threatened to embark on a five-day warning strike over alleged irregularities in salary payments, partial implementation of professional allowances and outstanding promotion arrears owed to its members.

The association, at a press briefing in Sokoto on Thursday, said the unresolved welfare and remuneration issues had persisted despite several rounds of consultations, formal correspondence and peaceful engagements with the university management.

It warned that its members might be left with no option but to embark on an indefinite strike if the issues were not addressed.

Speaking at the briefing, presided over by Professor Usman Bello, NAMDA said its members had exercised considerable patience and goodwill through sustained dialogue with the relevant authorities, but expressed regret that the engagements had not produced the desired results.

The association said its concerns centred on the continued partial implementation of professional allowances under the revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS), unexplained salary disparities among members on the same grade levels and steps, and the non-payment of promotion arrears covering 2017 to 2024.

It also alleged that some eligible members were excluded from the payment of 2025 and 2026 promotion arrears, describing the situation as an administrative and financial burden that had continued to affect the welfare and morale of medical academics.

According to the association, comparable institutions in both Northern and Southern Nigeria had fully implemented the revised CONMESS, a development it said had heightened concerns among its members over disparities in remuneration.

NAMDA recalled that it had pursued several avenues to resolve the dispute, including meetings with university authorities, submission of formal letters and supporting documents, and interventions by senior colleagues and elders.

However, it said those efforts had yet to yield the desired outcome.

The association also raised concerns over the migration of experienced medical professionals, including senior consultants and professors, to other countries in search of better working conditions.

It described the development, popularly known as “japa”, as a threat to medical education and healthcare delivery in the country.

“Mr President is aware of the ongoing exodus of highly experienced academic staff, including senior consultants and professors, to other countries, a trend popularly known as ‘japa’,” it said.

NAMDA added that the Federal Government’s decision to increase the admission quota for medical students had placed additional pressure on the declining number of medical teachers.

It warned that increasing student intake without corresponding investment in recruiting and retaining qualified medical lecturers could undermine the quality of medical education.

The association said medical teachers, under NAMDA, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), had continued to discharge their responsibilities despite the challenges.

“Despite these challenges, medical teachers have continued to impart knowledge and skills without compromising quality or professional standards,” it said.

NAMDA further disclosed that the Minister of Education had directed vice-chancellors to ensure the payment of outstanding arrears owed to medical teachers in compliance with a presidential directive.

It said several other universities had implemented the directive, but alleged that the management of UDUS had yet to act on it despite sustained engagements.

The association said its congress had consequently resolved to issue a 21-day ultimatum to the university management, effective November 3, 2026, demanding the resolution of all outstanding welfare and remuneration issues before the notice expires on November 24.

It warned that failure to address the concerns would trigger a five-day warning strike.

“Should these concerns remain unaddressed at the expiry of the notice on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, members shall commence a five-day warning strike from 12 midnight on Wednesday, November 25, 2026,” it stated.

The association added that it would review the situation after the warning strike, including the possibility of embarking on an indefinite industrial action if the dispute remained unresolved.

Despite the planned action, NAMDA appealed for urgent intervention and constructive engagement, saying it remained willing to work with the university management towards a lasting resolution in the interest of medical academics, students and patients who depend on the institution’s services.