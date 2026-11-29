Omo-Agege

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Delta State Police Command has given former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, a fresh ultimatum to honour its invitation over the killings and violence that marred the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, campaign at Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area, as four suspects have been arrested and 14 others declared wanted.

The police said Omo-Agege, who allegedly failed to respond to several telephone calls from investigators, was formally invited through a letter sent to his personal WhatsApp number.

The command, in a press statement issued, yesterday, by its Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said the invitation remained valid despite a denial by Sunny Areh, media adviser to the former senator, that his principal had received any police invitation.

“The command has noted the statement issued by Sunny Areh, the Media Adviser to the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege on 27th November 2026, denying receipt of a police invitation,’’ the police said.

‘‘The command states unequivocally that several telephone calls made to the Senator by the police were declined, following which an official letter of invitation was transmitted to his personal WhatsApp number. Despite these efforts, the Senator failed to report or establish any communication with the police. The command maintains that the invitation remains valid and insists that Omo-Agege honours the invitation without further delay.”

The development comes as investigators announced the arrest of four suspects and a manhunt for 14 others allegedly identified in connection with the Uduere violence. Among those being sought are Gowon Egoide, popularly known as Chief Egoide; Onoriode Oneya; Edirin Wokode Ewhubare, aka Walcod; Erukaye Egoide; Tony Gabon Mevowovo; and Chief Christopher Ominimini Obiuwevbi.

Others are Oghenegueke Ugbarugba, popularly known as Gueke Ugbarugba; chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Otovwodo Motor Park, Ughelli North, Rufus Edi; Abel Izomare; Ufuoma Okonu; Sunday Idiodemise, aka Aposco; Jimmy Idiovwa; Kelly Onovughakpor; and Ufuoma Okunu.

Warning the suspects to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Asaba, the police said they should do so immediately “in their own interest.”

Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel Erale, said nobody would be shielded from investigation on account of political affiliation, position or social standing.

He urged members of the public with credible information capable of assisting investigators to contact the Command through 09155570008.