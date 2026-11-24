By Akpokona Omafuaire

UDUERE — A community leader in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Joshua Asah, has given an account of the circumstances surrounding the November 23 violence in the community, saying the delegation of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), led by former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, had visited for community consultation.

Asah, who spoke with Vanguard on the telephone, said he personally informed the community’s oldest man, Chief Edward Imonikugbere, about the planned visit, following which the community town hall was selected as the venue for the meeting.

He alleged that some youths were prevented from preparing the town hall for the gathering after unidentified individuals reportedly challenged their use of the facility.

According to him, the youths had gone to erect canopies on Sunday evening but were asked to leave on the grounds that a prominent politician from the community had made alternative arrangements to use the hall.

Asah further alleged that the politician had moved a planned programme from Tuesday to Monday.

He said the NDC delegation subsequently opted for an open compound opposite the town hall.

Narrating the incident, Asah said: “I went to inform Chief Edward Imonikugbere, the oldest man in Uduere, that Omo-Agege would be coming to consult the community people. So he said such a meeting would be held at the community town hall.

“On Sunday evening, while some youths went to set up canopies, some people came and chased them away, claiming they could not use the community hall because a top politician from the town had forbidden it.

“As a result, the Omo-Agege team decided to use an open compound opposite the town hall. They set up canopies. Later, when people started arriving, some youths were seen going into the community town hall, and their number kept growing.

“Meanwhile, there was information that the said politician had threatened that the community should not allow Omo-Agege to come.

“The Omo-Agege team came and held their consultation. Just when Omo-Agege was about to round off his speech, people in the community town hall started throwing stones at the crowd. There were police officers around, but they did nothing.

“Before we knew it, we started hearing gunshots, and everyone started running.”

Asah said he fled into the bush and eventually made his way to Saniko community, where a cousin came to pick him up.

He said he later learnt that people had been killed during the violence, insisting that the gathering was a community consultation rather than a campaign rally.

Vanguard’s efforts to reach Imonikugbere for his account were unsuccessful as his four telephone lines were switched off at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, condemnation has continued to trail the incident, with relatives of victims and political figures calling for justice and an investigation.

Godwin Anaughe, elder brother of one of the victims, Moses Anaughe, who was unable to speak at length, said the family wanted justice for the deceased.

“What more should I say? I have lost my brother. We want justice. His spirit will haunt those who killed him in cold blood,” he said.

In a statement titled This Is Not the Delta We Have Always Known, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Chief Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, condemned the killings.

Keyamo said he had received reports of political violence in Ughelli, his hometown, which reportedly resulted in four deaths and left several others injured.

He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those receiving treatment a speedy recovery.

The minister called on security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible for the killings in Ughelli and a separate incident in Asaba on November 7, 2026, involving the killing of a tricycle operator.

He also said he had been engaging the leadership of security agencies over what he described as a rising wave of political violence and inflammatory rhetoric in Delta State.

Similarly, social commentator Zik Gbemre described the killings as preventable and called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Gbemre expressed concern over allegations that police officers deployed to the gathering failed to intervene when the violence broke out.

He urged the Delta State Government and the Inspector-General of Police to investigate both the attack and the conduct of the officers deployed to the venue.

Also condemning the incident, APC chieftain and Executive Director of Business Development at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Stella Okotete, called for the identification and prosecution of those responsible.

Okotete said she had lost a friend, brother and political ally in Moses Anaughe, whom she described as a peace-loving person.

She recalled spending time with him on Saturday, shortly before his death, and expressed sympathy with his family, Agbarho Kingdom and the APC and NDC communities.

The NEXIM Bank executive urged the Inspector-General of Police, Delta State Police Command, National Intelligence Agency and other relevant security agencies to investigate the incident and establish those who allegedly instigated, organised or carried out the violence.

She said the bereaved families deserved answers and regular updates on the investigation.