IGP Olatunji Disu

By Egufe Yafugborhi

ASABA — A good governance and social justice advocate, Zik Gbemre, has called on the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, to arrest and investigate the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ofuoma Police Station, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, and other officers deployed to the November 23 political rally in Uduere community, where violence claimed several lives.

Gbemre, in a statement titled, “Uduere NDC Rally Killings: A Demand for the Arrest of the Ufuoma DPO and Accountability from IGP Olatunji Disu,” said the police personnel deployed to the gathering had questions to answer over their conduct during the violence.

The incident, which occurred amid political tensions between supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), has generated conflicting accounts of casualties and responsibility for the killings.

While the NDC governorship candidate, Chris Iyovwaye, reported that four members of his party were killed and 15 others sustained serious injuries, the APC chairman in Ughelli North, Jaro Egbo, said three persons on his side, including Cosmos Ejovwoke, Prince Oharisi and Oche, were killed.

The casualty figures have remained a subject of conflicting claims, with the police and government also offering accounts of the fatalities.

Reacting to the incident, Gbemre alleged that armed attackers opened fire despite the presence of security personnel deployed to the gathering.

He claimed that six persons were killed and several others sustained critical injuries, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the violence required an independent investigation.

“Human life is sacred, human blood cannot be spilled like the blood of animals without consequence,” he said.

Gbemre argued that the presence of the Ofuoma DPO and other police officers at the scene raised questions about their operational conduct and response to the violence.

He said: “Because the DPO of Ofuoma Police Station and the officers deployed to Uduere were present at the scene when these atrocities occurred, they are prime suspects with serious questions to answer regarding their role, operational conduct, and failure to protect citizens.”

He therefore urged IGP Disu to order the arrest and detention of the DPO and officers deployed to the rally for interrogation.

Gbemre also called for an independent investigation into how armed attackers allegedly operated during the incident despite the presence of security personnel.

He further demanded the prosecution of any police personnel or other individuals found culpable after the investigation.

“Prosecute all officers and collaborators found culpable to restore public confidence in the rule of law ahead of the 2027 elections,” he said.

The advocate warned that the killings had attracted wider attention, urging the police leadership to demonstrate its commitment to accountability, justice and the protection of human rights.

“The international community is watching closely to see whether the Nigeria Police Force under IGP Olatunji Disu will uphold justice and human rights or allow impunity to prevail,” he added.