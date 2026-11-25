UCTH

…alleges plot to install acting head

…Ikpeme dismisses claim as “falsehood”

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A socio-political group, Good Governance Initiative (GGI), has accused the management of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) of stalling the recruitment of a new Chief Medical Director (CMD), alleging a scheme to install an acting head and ease in a preferred successor.

The Chief Medical Director, Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, has rejected the allegation.

GGI’s Convener, Mr Bassey Okoi, made the demand in a statement in Calabar on Wednesday, calling for the immediate advertisement of the position, which falls vacant on April 16, 2027, when Ikpeme’s second tenure ends.

Okoi said the vacancy should have been advertised in national newspapers six months before the incumbent’s tenure expires.

The group had expected the process to start on November 1, he said, but there was no sign of it.

He alleged that the delay was meant to tilt the succession in favour of a candidate from Cross River’s southern senatorial district.

Okoi insisted that the central senatorial district should produce the next CMD under a long-standing zoning arrangement among the three senatorial districts.

He recalled that Prof. Thomas Agan, from the northern district, served eight years before the office moved to the south.

According to him, allowing the central district to produce the next CMD is the fairest course, and the incumbent appears determined to disrupt the arrangement.

He stressed that zoning was not meant to undermine competence but to promote fairness, inclusiveness and a sense of belonging.

He warned that manipulating the process could cause tension and damage institutional harmony.

Okoi urged the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure that the recruitment was transparent, credible and consistent with regulations.

He also appealed to stakeholders to back an equitable process, saying no individual or interest group should predetermine the outcome.

When contacted, Prof. Ikpeme dismissed the claims and said he had already begun the process of appointing his successor ahead of time.

He advised the group’s sponsors to stop wasting energy on what he called falsehood and to draw up a programme for taking the hospital to the next level instead.

He said the group should take its concerns to the Federal Ministry of Health, the appropriate authority on such appointments.

Pointing to the reforms he had carried out to reposition the hospital, Ikpeme said he was no party to the dispute. “I am not a contestant,” he said.