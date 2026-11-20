Uche Nnaji

… Alleges plot to weaken Mbah’s political challenger

… Warns against weaponising anti-graft agencies ahead of 2027 elections

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Friday accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of using its prosecution of former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, to advance political interests in Enugu State, demanding an immediate halt to the case pending an independent review.

The rights group alleged that the continued prosecution of Nnaji, amid the controversy surrounding his academic qualifications, raises serious questions about the neutrality and independence of the anti-corruption agency, particularly as political activities gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a press statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, HURIWA warned that criminal prosecution must not become an instrument for intimidating opposition figures, weakening political challengers or protecting incumbent office holders.

The association alleged that Nnaji’s prosecution increasingly bears the appearance of a political project designed to undermine one of the formidable challengers to Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.

It claimed that the former minister remains one of the few politicians capable of mounting a serious challenge to Mbah’s political dominance, raising concerns that state institutions could be deployed to influence the state’s political landscape.

HURIWA said: “The ICPC must stop this prosecution if it cannot convincingly establish that the process is independent, evidence-driven and free from political considerations. Nigerians must not allow persecution to disguise itself as prosecution.”

The group maintained that while allegations against Nnaji should be subjected to lawful investigation and accountability, they must not provide a justification for selective deployment of state institutions against political actors.

It also recalled that Nnaji had approached the Federal High Court to compel the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to release his academic transcript, noting that the controversy surrounding his academic records remained contentious.

According to HURIWA, the circumstances surrounding the investigation and prosecution require closer scrutiny to ensure that the anti-corruption agency is not acting on political considerations.

The association further accused the Federal Government of failing to prevent anti-corruption institutions from operating in ways that could intimidate perceived political opponents and distort the country’s multiparty democratic process.

Invoking the democratic principles underpinning the Electoral Act 2022, HURIWA argued that political competition must be free from intimidation, coercion and abuse of institutional power.

It specifically cited Sections 126 and 127 of the Act, which address electoral offences involving force, violence, restraint, voter influence and corrupt practices, arguing that public institutions must uphold the principles of free political participation.

The group warned that the use of criminal investigations and prosecutions to frustrate political opponents could create an atmosphere of fear and exclusion capable of undermining the credibility of the 2027 elections.

It therefore called on the ICPC to immediately suspend Nnaji’s prosecution pending an independent examination of the circumstances surrounding the case.

HURIWA also urged the Federal Government to rein in any institution found to be weaponising its investigative or prosecutorial powers against perceived political opponents.

The association warned that allowing anti-corruption agencies to become instruments of partisan political battles would erode public confidence in their operations, deepen political tensions in Enugu State and threaten democratic competition.

It stressed that the fight against corruption must be conducted without discrimination, insisting that no anti-corruption agency should become a tool for protecting incumbents or weakening their political challengers.

The group said the credibility of the ICPC depended on demonstrating that its actions were guided strictly by evidence, due process and the rule of law, rather than political interests.