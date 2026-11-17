…as 2026 fraud awareness week begins

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has stepped up its fight against fraud, urging customers and the public to stay alert to phishing scams where criminals increasingly use fake bank messages, cloned websites and impersonation accounts to steal account details and money.

To this end, the Bank is set to hold the 2026 edition of its Fraud Awareness Week, from Monday, November 16 to Friday, November 20, 2026, with the theme “Fraud Dynamics: Staying One Step Ahead.”

UBA’s Group Chief Internal Auditor, Eugene Inotu, who spoke ahead of the campaign, said the bank wants every customer to recognise a phishing or fraud attempt before it causes harm.

“Fraudsters are counting on panic. They want you to click before you think, so the strongest defence is to pause,” Inotu said. He added, “UBA will never ask for your PIN, password, OTP or BVN through a link, a text message, an email or a phone call. If a message asks for any of these, it is not from us, no matter how genuine it looks.”

Offering practical guidance, UBA’s Group Head, Brands, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, urged customers to treat every unsolicited link with suspicion and to confirm requests only through the Bank’s official channels.

She said, “Avoid clicking links in messages you did not ask for. Type the UBA website address directly into your browser or use the official UBA Mobile App, and download banking apps only from official app stores’’.