By Peter Egwuatu

UAC of Nigeria Plc has completed the sale of its 43 per cent equity interest in DP World Logistics Limited, formerly known as MDS Logistics Limited, to 22 Plus Invest Limited, a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group.

Ayomipo Wey, Company Secretary and Group General Counsel of UACN, disclosed this in a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Wednesday.

The transaction, which was completed on November 18, 2026, followed approval by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The company said the development followed its earlier announcement on September 24, 2026, of an agreement to sell its shareholding in DP World Logistics as part of its divestment plans.

Commenting on the completion of the transaction, UAC Group Managing Director, Fola Aiyesimoju, expressed satisfaction with the successful conclusion of the divestment.

He also appreciated the DP World team for its contributions to the UAC Group over the years, while wishing DP World and 22 Plus Invest a successful partnership and continued progress in their future business operations.

Similarly, Vice Chairman of TGI Group, Farouk Gumel, welcomed the completion of the acquisition, expressing optimism about the partnership with DP World.

Gumel said the partnership would focus on advancing a shared vision for Africa’s trade and logistics sector, particularly by strengthening supply chains, improving regional connectivity and creating long-term value for customers and economies across the continent.

He added that the acquisition marked a new phase for DP World Logistics under its new ownership and was expected to support efforts to strengthen logistics operations and trade connectivity across Africa.