By Ozumba Chika and Isah Ayishat

UAC of Nigeria Plc has announced the completion of the sale of its 43 per cent equity interest in DP World Logistics Limited, formerly known as MDS Logistics Limited, to 22 Plus Invest Limited, a member of the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group.

Ayomipo Wey, Company Secretary/Group General Counsel Of UACN, made this known in a statement sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX, last week.

The announcement followed approval of the deal by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

According to the statement, “The development follows UAC’s earlier announcement on September 24, 2026, of an agreement to sell its shareholding in DP World Logistics as part of its divestment plans.”

Commenting on the successful completion of the transaction, UAC Group Managing Director, Fola Aiyesimoju, expressed satisfaction with the development, noting that the company was pleased to have concluded the divestment.

He also appreciated the DP World team for their contributions to the UAC Group over the years. Aiyesimoju further wished DP World and 22 Plus Invest a successful partnership and continued progress in their future business operations.

Similarly, Vice Chairman of TGI Group, Farouk Gumel, welcomed the completion of the acquisition, expressing optimism about the partnership with DP World.

According to Gumel, the partnership will focus on advancing a shared vision for Africa’s trade and logistics sector. He noted that both organisations intend to strengthen supply chains, improve regional connectivity and create long-term value for customers and economies across the continent.

“The acquisition represents a new phase for DP World Logistics under its new ownership and is expected to support efforts towards strengthening logistics operations and trade connectivity across Africa” Gumel added.