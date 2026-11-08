U-17 WWC: Full list of award winners

Nigeria’s Flamingos emerged as the champions of the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final on Saturday in Morocco.

The victory saw Nigeria secure the title, with Awawu Bashiru and Oluebube Umejiaku scoring to seal the win for the Flamingos.

Japan’s Fuki Ito found the back of the net, but her effort was insufficient to prevent the Japanese side from losing the final.

Umejiaku’s impressive performances throughout the competition earned her the Golden Ball award, recognising her as the tournament’s best player.

Meanwhile, United States forward Maddie DiMaria won the Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament’s highest scorer with 12 goals.

DPR Korea’s Kim Son-gyong received the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper, while Japan was presented with the FIFA Fair Play Trophy.

Below is the full list of award winners at the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup:

Golden Ball: Oluebube Umejiaku (Nigeria)

Oluebube Umejiaku (Nigeria) Silver Ball: Yu Jong-hyang (DPR Korea)

Yu Jong-hyang (DPR Korea) Bronze Ball: Fuki Ito (Japan)

Fuki Ito (Japan) Golden Boot: Maddie DiMaria (USA)

Maddie DiMaria (USA) Silver Boot: Yu Jong-hyang (DPR Korea)

Yu Jong-hyang (DPR Korea) Golden Glove: Kim Son-gyong (DPR Korea)

Kim Son-gyong (DPR Korea) FIFA Fair Play Trophy: Japan

Vanguard News