Paris Fury, the wife of British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury, has withdrawn her earlier claim that her husband was diagnosed with schizophrenia, clarifying that he has never been formally diagnosed with the condition.

Paris made the clarification after an earlier version of an upcoming Netflix documentary about the boxer featured her describing him as having “mild schizophrenia”.

In a statement, she said she had used the term while recalling a conversation about Tyson’s mental health struggles several years ago, but acknowledged that it was not an accurate description of his medical history.

“I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary,” she said.

“I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic’. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.”

She added that mental health was complex and that finding the right words to describe someone’s experiences was not always easy.

“Mental health is complex, and it isn’t always easy to find the right words, especially when you’re living it with someone you love,” she said.

Paris also praised her husband for speaking openly about his struggles and thanked the public for supporting their family.

Netflix confirmed that it had updated the documentary following the family’s clarification about Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis.

“Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch,” the streaming platform said.

The earlier comments had attracted attention from the British Boxing Board of Control, which indicated that it was investigating the matter.

The 38 year old boxer is scheduled to face Joshua in an all British heavyweight showdown in Cardiff on December 11, with the vacant WBA title expected to be at stake.

Tyson has previously spoken publicly about his mental health struggles following his victory over Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, when he became world heavyweight champion.

After the victory, he took a break of nearly three years from boxing, during which he battled suicidal thoughts, drug and alcohol problems, and significant weight gain.

Reflecting on that period in the documentary, Tyson said he experienced severe psychological distress.

“Words can’t explain the darkness I was in,” he said.

“I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100 percent thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.”

He later returned to boxing and regained the world heavyweight title by defeating Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

Tyson suffered the first two defeats of his professional career against Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, leaving him with 39 professional fights on his record.