Two waterway accidents kill police officer, woman in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Two separate waterway accidents in Bayelsa State have claimed the lives of a serving police officer and a female passenger, the state Police Command has confirmed.

The incidents occurred in Brass and Sagbama Local Government Areas, according to a statement issued on Saturday night by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Mohammed.

The first accident involved a passenger boat that capsized along the Abedigbene waterways in Brass LGA on Thursday while travelling from Yenagoa to Akassa with eight persons on board, including a serving commissioner.

The police said Maritime Union workers in Brass reported the incident, prompting a search-and-rescue operation by personnel of the Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) FORMOSO, in collaboration with local divers and members of the Abedigbene fishing community.

Seven passengers were rescued, including the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Dr Ebiere Jones, and an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

However, a serving police officer who was initially reported missing was subsequently confirmed dead.

The second accident occurred at about 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, along the shoreline of Angalabiri Community in Sagbama LGA, when a tanker vessel belonging to Sterling Global Oil Ltd reportedly collided with canoes navigating close to the shoreline.

According to the police, preliminary investigations indicated that the vessel struck and destroyed some of the canoes.

One of the victims, identified as Mrs Victoria Abetnigo, an indigene of Angalabiri, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Ebedebiri General Hospital for treatment.

She was, however, pronounced dead by the attending doctor. Her remains have been deposited at Ofoni Mortuary, while investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Reacting to the two tragedies, the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Ajao Saka Adewale, expressed sadness over the incidents and extended his condolences to the families, colleagues and loved ones of the deceased.

The police commissioner particularly lamented the death of the serving police officer, praying for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased and strength for their families to bear the losses.

He also commended the Nigerian Navy’s FOB FORMOSO, local divers, Maritime Union workers and members of the Abedigbene fishing community for their prompt intervention during the rescue operation.

Adewale urged boat operators and commercial vessel owners to exercise caution and comply strictly with maritime safety regulations.

He specifically called on vessel operators to maintain safe distances from shorelines and established canoe routes and avoid reckless navigation.

He also advised passengers to wear life jackets throughout their journeys and urged all waterway users to prioritise safety and promptly report emergencies to the appropriate authorities.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.