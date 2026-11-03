Two NYSC kidnap victims testify against suspects

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI — Two victims of the abduction of 20 prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have testified for the prosecution in the ongoing trial of three men accused of involvement in the kidnapping.

The victims, identified in court only as Miss A and Miss B for security reasons, testified as the fourth and fifth prosecution witnesses in suit number HOU/22c/2026 against Usman Aliyu, Babangida Aliyu and Mohamed Ali.

They gave accounts of how the prospective corps members were abducted while travelling to their NYSC orientation camps in Abia and Akwa Ibom states.

Testifying, Miss A told the court that they departed Ibadan on September 30, 2026, stopped over in Onitsha and continued their journey the following morning.

She said that about three or four electricity poles after they passed a security checkpoint along the Owerri-Onitsha Road, they heard gunshots.

According to her, their driver attempted to reverse but hit the bus behind them before opening his door and fleeing.

The witness alleged that Usman Aliyu, who was armed with an AK-47 rifle, took 15 passengers from one bus and five from the other, ordered them to lie on the ground and subsequently led them into the bush.

Miss A further narrated how the captives were blindfolded and shackled after their first stop in the forest.

She said they were given muddy water to drink when they became thirsty, adding that whenever a helicopter hovered over the area, their captors ordered them to lie flat and remain motionless.

The witness said that on the second day of their captivity, the kidnappers allowed them to contact their parents and demanded a ransom of N50 million for each victim, threatening that they would be killed if the money was not paid.

She also told the court that the captors instructed them to transfer money into an account, claiming it was meant for the purchase of food. However, the money was allegedly used to buy dry, yellow garri.

Miss A, who broke down while narrating her experience, said that after collecting the ransom, the kidnappers shared the money among themselves, gave each captive N2,000 as transport fare and showed them the way out of the forest.

She said the victims eventually found their way to the Department of State Services (DSS) office in Owerri, where they made statements and received medical attention.

Miss B corroborated the account of the fourth prosecution witness.

Following her testimony and cross-examination by defence counsel, Mr Nnaemeka Adipo, prosecuting counsel, Mr Ekezie Nwauzor, announced the closure of the prosecution’s case.

Justice Emeka Orafu subsequently adjourned the matter to November 5, 2026, and directed the defence counsel to prepare to open the defendants’ case on that date.