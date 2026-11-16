Two mass shootings claim 17 lives in South Africa

Protesters hold sticks and flags while chanting slogans as they march during a demonstration by the “March and March” and Operation Dudula movements marking an unofficial deadline set by citizen-led groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa, in Johannesburg, on June 30, 2026. South African police deployed to head off unrest and protests on June 30, 2026, the unofficial deadline set by anti-immigrant groups for undocumented foreign nationals to leave that has already pushed thousands to flee. Officers were out in force to prevent violence and looting by the xenophobic groups, while hundreds of foreign nationals took refuge in several cities, urgently seeking help to leave. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)

By Juliet Umeh, Agency Report

At least 17 people have been killed in two separate mass shootings in South Africa, with police yet to establish the motives behind the attacks, which occurred about 530 kilometres apart on Sunday.

Eight people were found dead inside a bullet-riddled vehicle in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, while nine others were killed in a shack in Jeffsville, near the capital, Pretoria.

Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, said the identities of the eight victims in Sweetwaters were yet to be confirmed, although some families had approached authorities to assist.

“It’s still too early to tell what the motive could have been and who could be behind the shooting because we are yet to identify the victims,” he said.

In Jeffsville, six males and three females were found with gunshot wounds inside a four-room shack. Police spokesperson, Brenda Muridili, said officers were alerted at about 7:30 a.m. on Monday, although the shooting reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday.

No arrests had been made as investigations continued.

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, said the killings could be linked to a shooting in nearby Saulsville last year, which claimed 12 lives and left 13 others injured.

He disclosed that one of Sunday’s victims was a person of interest in the previous attack, adding that police could not rule out retaliation.

South Africa has recorded several deadly mass shootings in the past year. In September, 11 people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in an attack on a house near Durban, while another shooting at a tavern claimed 17 lives.

Two separate shootings in Johannesburg in June also left 24 people dead, with police linking one to rival illegal mining gangs.

Two other mass shootings in December last year claimed 21 lives.

Police investigations into Sunday’s attacks are ongoing.