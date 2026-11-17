By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Gombe State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Dantata Ndus, and the Director-General of the party’s 2027 Governorship Campaign Council, Sa’du Hassan, have sustained injuries in a road accident that claimed two lives in Dasan Yunusa community.

The accident occurred on Tuesday along the Deba-Talasse Junction while the two party officials were travelling to join the campaign entourage of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in Balanga North Local Government Area of the state.

The APC State Campaign Council confirmed the incident in a statement, identifying the deceased as Haruna and Kabiru, both indigenes of Dasan Yunusa.

It said the two APC chieftains sustained injuries and were receiving medical attention at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

Preliminary accounts indicated that the accident occurred when the driver conveying the party officials reportedly swerved to avoid a head-on collision with a motorcycle carrying three persons, which allegedly appeared suddenly at the junction.

The vehicle reportedly veered off the road in the process, resulting in the fatal incident.

Confirming the accident, the Gombe State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samson Kaura, said he had received information about the incident but was awaiting comprehensive details.

Kaura confirmed that the APC chairman and the campaign council’s Director-General were receiving treatment, adding that further information would be provided as investigations progressed.

The campaign council expressed sorrow over the incident and extended its condolences to the bereaved families, the people of Dasan Yunusa and others affected by the tragedy.

Meanwhile, Governor Yahaya, who was leading the APC campaign activities in the area, visited Dasan Yunusa following news of the accident to commiserate with the bereaved families and community leaders.

The governor described the incident as painful and unfortunate, noting that the loss of two lives had cast a shadow over what was intended to be a day of political engagement with the people.

He urged the bereaved families and residents to accept the tragedy as the will of Almighty Allah.

Yahaya prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased in Aljannatul Firdaus and for strength for their families to bear the loss.

As part of efforts to support those affected, the governor donated N5 million to the families of the deceased and the community leadership.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured, particularly Ndus and Hassan, who were reported to be stable and responding to medical care.

The governor’s visit and donation followed the fatal accident that disrupted the party’s campaign activities in the area.