Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had asked Russian leader Vladimir Putin to scale back “military aggression” in Europe to facilitate an end to Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Trump said on his Truth Social network that during meetings in China last week “I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe.”