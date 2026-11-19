The United States, Russia and China are “uniquely positioned” to discuss reducing nuclear weapon stockpiles, US President Donald Trump said at the start of talks in Shenzhen with his Chinese and Russian counterparts on Thursday.

“As the world’s three largest nuclear powers by far, the United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk that those weapons will ever be used,” Trump said, adding however that reductions is a “very hard thing to do”.