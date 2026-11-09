Trump says Nvidia boss Huang had ‘no idea’ lover was alleged Chinese spy

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 09: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on November 09, 2026 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had “no idea” that a woman he had affair with was an alleged Chinese spy, adding that Huang was “suffering greatly.”

“I asked him that question, ‘did you have any idea that she was a spy?’ He said ‘I had no idea that she was a spy,’ and I really believe him,” Trump told reporters at the White House.