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November 9, 2026

Trump says Nvidia boss Huang had ‘no idea’ lover was alleged Chinese spy

Trump says Nvidia boss Huang had ‘no idea’ lover was alleged Chinese spy

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 09: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on November 09, 2026 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had “no idea” that a woman he had affair with was an alleged Chinese spy, adding that Huang was “suffering greatly.”

“I asked him that question, ‘did you have any idea that she was a spy?’ He said ‘I had no idea that she was a spy,’ and I really believe him,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

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