Trump says Iran war played role in US midterms defeat

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press at the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections office after voting in the midterm elections in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 24. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)

US President Donald Trump told Fox News late Tuesday that the Iran war played a role in the stunning midterm election defeat for his Republican Party.

“I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I’ve done with Iran,” Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox.

Vanguard News