By Favour Ulebor

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to hold talks on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons following a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China.

The agreement was contained in a joint declaration issued by the White House on Thursday after the meeting, during which the three leaders discussed the international situation and pledged to promote strategic stability and international security.

The United States, Russia and China, which are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, also committed to reforming the UN to enable it to respond more effectively to global challenges and strengthen its role in maintaining international peace and security.

The three countries further indicated plans to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products, while reaffirming the importance of stable energy flows.

The leaders also addressed issues relating to the immunity of state officials and the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court (ICC), warning against what they described as the abuse of jurisdiction by the court and similar bodies.

Trump and Putin also expressed appreciation to China for hosting the trilateral summit.

The joint declaration read in part: “The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

“As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the United States, Russia, and China committed to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.

“The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows.

“The three heads of state recognised that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of state officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction.”