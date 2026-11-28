File: US President Donald Trump; Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP.

By Vera Anyagafu

US President Donald Trump has proposed a new round of tariffs on 14 major trading partners, including China and the European Union.



The proposals were announced on Wednesday, November 25, by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) after an eight-month investigation into what Washington calls ‘structural excess capacity’.



The US says the targeted countries are promoting production through subsidies and other industrial policies, allowing them to flood world markets with cheap goods and undercut American manufacturers.



The 14 economies targeted are China, Bangladesh, Cambodia, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.



Mexico and Norway were also investigated but have been spared for now.



China faces a proposed rate of 20 per cent on most products, which would be added to tariffs imposed during Trump’s first term, but would not stack on top of more recent forced-labour tariffs.



According to a senior US official, the rate could double to 40 per cent if talks between Washington and Beijing fall apart.

Products from the EU will be taxed at 15 per cent in compliance with the US deal with the bloc, though USTR said that could also rise to as much as 20 per cent.



The new tariffs are being proposed under Section 301 of the 1974 US Trade Act, which allows Washington to penalise countries it determines are treating US businesses unfairly.

The proposals are still subject to a public comment process, with comments closing on January 5, 2027, and a public hearing starting January 25, 2027, before any final action.

However, Beijing has rejected the accusations, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun saying the so-called overcapacity is a false issue, and China opposes using it as an excuse for political manipulation.