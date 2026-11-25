File: US President Donald Trump; Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP.

United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, today, amid growing concerns over European security and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The meeting, expected to take place in Palm Beach, Florida, comes as Washington and its European allies continue discussions over the future of Ukraine, military support and security guarantees for the war-torn country.

According to Reuters, the White House announced the planned meeting, while NATO also confirmed Rutte’s visit to the United States.

The discussions are expected to focus on transatlantic security relations, NATO’s defence commitments and efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv.

Trump has repeatedly called on European members of NATO to increase their defence spending and take greater responsibility for the security of the continent.

The meeting also comes amid disagreements among Western allies over the terms of a possible peace agreement and the extent of future military assistance to Ukraine.

Rutte has maintained that NATO’s support for Ukraine remains important to European security, as Russia’s invasion continues to shape diplomatic and military calculations across the region.

The outcome of Wednesday’s meeting could provide further indications of Washington’s position on NATO’s future role in the Ukraine conflict.

Vanguard News